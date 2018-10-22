Hunt rushed 15 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, adding 55 yards and two more scores on five receptions (six targets) in Sunday's 45-10 win over the Bengals.

Hunt's stat line was certainly impressive, but he stole the show early in the first quarter when he spun out of a tackle and hurdled a defender for a huge gain. Patrick Mahomes rewarded his back with a touchdown reception on that very same drive. Hunt has really taken off over the last four weeks, averaging 148.8 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns over that span. The 23-year-old's ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air virtually makes him matchup proof. That said, Hunt is lined up to face the Broncos' porous run defense (148.1 rushing yards allowed per game) Week 8.