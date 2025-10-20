Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Four carries in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt rushed the ball four times for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.
Hunt served strictly in a relief role to Isiah Pacheco for much of the first half, logging four carries to Pacheco's eight. Hunt also suffered an apparent leg or ankle injury on a touchdown by Rashee Rice midway through the first quarter. He was able to retake the field, but the Chiefs ultimately may have opted to lessen his workload as a precaution in the blowout game script.
