Hunt took eight carries for 31 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Hunt continued to split backfield work with Isiah Pacheco, seeing nine combined touches to the starter's 11 Sunday. The 30-year-old Hunt was more efficient with his workload, but neither back finished with stat lines to write home about. Hunt carries some deep-league value in his current shared role, but there isn't enough upside in the veteran to trust in standard formats when the Chiefs visit the Giants in Week 3.