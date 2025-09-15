Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Gains 34 yards on nine touches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt took eight carries for 31 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.
Hunt continued to split backfield work with Isiah Pacheco, seeing nine combined touches to the starter's 11 Sunday. The 30-year-old Hunt was more efficient with his workload, but neither back finished with stat lines to write home about. Hunt carries some deep-league value in his current shared role, but there isn't enough upside in the veteran to trust in standard formats when the Chiefs visit the Giants in Week 3.
