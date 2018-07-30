Hunt (hamstring) took some 11-on-11 reps at Monday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Previously limited to individual drills in the early part of training camp, Hunt took a big step forward Monday and could soon be cleared for contact drills. He's been dealing with hamstring tightness since late May, but the Chiefs haven't expressed much concern about the injury. While Hunt is locked in atop the depth chart, Kansas City appears to have a fierce battle for backup work, with veterans Spencer Ware (knee), Damien Williams, Charcandrick West (concussion) and Kerwynn Williams all in the mix to make the team. None of the bunch is likely to threaten Hunt's status as a 20-touch-per-game workhorse.