Hunt carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards and caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

Even with Isiah Pacheco back in the lineup, Hunt handled the bulk of the work in the Kansas City backfield, getting 15 touches to Pacheco's five and out-gaining him 80 scrimmage yards to 33. Hunt did see his four-game TD streak come to an end, but the 80 combined yards were his second-highest total of the season after last week's 130. The veteran appears to have a firm hold of the No. 1 RB job heading into a tough Week 14 matchup against the Texans.