Hunt rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 54 yards in Monday night's 27-23 win over the Broncos.

Hunt, who entered the game averaging merely 3.2 yards per carry, put any talk of a sophomore slump behind him, turning in the kind of performance that won him the NFL's rushing crown as a rookie. Included in his hefty rushing total was a season-long, 45-yard run, and Hunt once again showed his nose for the end zone by scoring the go-ahead touchdown from four yards with under two minutes remaining. For good measure, he also resurfaced in the passing game, finishing third on Kansas City in receiving yards. Overall, Hunt reminded fantasy owners just why he's such a highly coveted commodity.