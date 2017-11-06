Hunt carried nine times for 37 yards and hauled four of five targets for an additional 24 yards in Sunday's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Hunt mustered 4.1 yards per carry against a middling run defense, but he wasn't able to get much going outside of a 19-yard gain in the first half. His team trailed throughout the contest, which is partially to blame for his season-low of 13 touches. Hunt eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards in his first seven games, but he's failed to do so in the last two and hasn't found the end zone since Week 3. The rookie will look to rest up from any aches or pains that have accumulated during his first NFL campaign during the bye before taking on the Giants in Week 11.