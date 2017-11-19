Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Held under 80 yards
Hunt rushed 18 times for 73 yards and added three catches for four yards on four targets in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.
The rookie running back continued his recent slump despite the favorable matchup, failing to crack triple-digit rushing yards or score a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game after topping 100 yards in four of his first five appearances while scoring on the ground four times over that span. Hunt had an 18-yard run and a 12-yard catch wiped away by penalties on the same first-quarter drive, contributing to his mediocre performance as Kansas City was held out of the end zone altogether.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Held in check by Cowboys•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Bottled up in Monday's win•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Compiles 117 total yards in loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Does damage as receiver Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Records another 100-yard effort•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Tops 100 yards in victory•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...