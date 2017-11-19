Hunt rushed 18 times for 73 yards and added three catches for four yards on four targets in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.

The rookie running back continued his recent slump despite the favorable matchup, failing to crack triple-digit rushing yards or score a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game after topping 100 yards in four of his first five appearances while scoring on the ground four times over that span. Hunt had an 18-yard run and a 12-yard catch wiped away by penalties on the same first-quarter drive, contributing to his mediocre performance as Kansas City was held out of the end zone altogether.