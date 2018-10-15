Hunt carried the ball 10 times for 80 yards and added 105 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions in Sunday's 43-40 loss to New England.

Hunt put his ability as a pass catcher on display on a day where the Chiefs were playing for behind for the entire contest. The majority of the 23-year-old's damage was done on a wheel route where he burned his assignment for a 67-yard score. The 185 combined yards marked a new season high for the dynamic back. Pat Mahomes and Tyreke Hill may dominate the headlines for Kansas City on a weekly basis, but Hunt has proven to be a key cog of this explosive offense with seven touchdowns through six weeks. The sophomore will face a stiff test against the Bengals' dominant defensive line Week 7.