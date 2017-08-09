Hunt's summer commitment to improving as a pass catcher has paid off through the first two weeks of training camp, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports.

Hunt started to prepare for this aspect of the pro game during his senior campaign, which accounted for 41 of his 73 receptions and 403 of his 555 receiving yards in a four-year run at Toledo. Aware that he still needed to improve, Hunt spent much of the five weeks between minicamp and training camp running routes and catching passes. The emphasis will boost his long-term aspirations of becoming a three-down workhorse, and in the short term it should help him push Charcandrick West for the No. 2 spot, or at least hold off C.J. Spiller for No. 3 duties. Spencer Ware is in line to enter Week 1 as the lead runner, but Kansas City figures to have at least two backs (and possibly three) regularly involved in the offense.