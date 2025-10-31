Hunt is expected to experience a bump in snaps and touches Sunday at Buffalo with Isiah Pacheco (knee) unavailable for the contest, ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco was diagnosed with an MCL sprain after he took a hit to the side of his right knee in the fourth quarter of Monday's 28-7 win against the Commanders. He'll miss at least one contest as a result of the injury, and Hunt is the next player up in the Chiefs backfield. Having said that, Hunt has maxed out at 13 carries in a given game this season, while his snap share has topped out at 44 percent. Rookie seventh-round pick Brashard Smith and possibly Elijah Mitchell are candidates to mix in if Kansas City continues to limit Hunt's workload.