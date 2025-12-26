Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Leads ground attack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt rushed seven times for 38 yards in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncs on Thursday.
Hunt logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Isiah Pacheco but outgained him by six yards, while neither back had any involvement in the passing game. Hunt saw a significant resurgence from a forgettable Week 16 showing against the Titans, when he'd netted only two rushing yards on three carries. Hunt will look close out the campaign on a positive note and eclipse 40 rushing yards for the first time since Week 13 when the Chiefs visit the Raiders in Week 18.
