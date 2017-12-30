Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely out Sunday
Hunt is expected to sit out Sunday in Denver, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
After head coach Andy Reid decided to name Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback for the regular-season finale Wednesday, the writing was on the wall for all of the Chiefs' primary skill-position players. With Tyreek Hill (non-injury) also ruled out, Hunt is poised to join him, along with Alex Smith and Travis Kelce. In place of Hunt, backfield reps will likely be split between Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and Charcandrick West (illness), who are both questionable for Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sees heavy volume in win•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores, tops 200 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores first touchdown since Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Quiet in high-scoring loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Career-low 26 total yards in Week 12 loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Held under 80 yards•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...