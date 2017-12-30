Hunt is expected to sit out Sunday in Denver, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

After head coach Andy Reid decided to name Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback for the regular-season finale Wednesday, the writing was on the wall for all of the Chiefs' primary skill-position players. With Tyreek Hill (non-injury) also ruled out, Hunt is poised to join him, along with Alex Smith and Travis Kelce. In place of Hunt, backfield reps will likely be split between Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and Charcandrick West (illness), who are both questionable for Sunday's contest.