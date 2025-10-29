Hunt is expected to get most of the carries Sunday at Buffalo in the absence of teammate Isiah Pacheco (knee), ESPN's Nate Taylor reports.

Brashard Smith will have a role, and Elijah Mitchell may even get some work, but Hunt figures to take many/most of the carries that had been going to Pacheco. Adding those on top of the work he already gets -- which includes short-yardage situations -- should put Hunt in a valuable role, projecting for double-digit touches and solid odds to score a touchdown. A huge yardage total is unlikely, but potential TDs offer a path to upside that makes Hunt a sold lineup option for Week 9.