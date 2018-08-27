Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely to sit preseason finale
Hunt and the majority of the starters are expected to sit out Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Coming off a spectacular rookie campaign, Hunt had little to prove during the preseason and essentially used it as a tune-up for the regular season that lies ahead. Coach Andy Reid stated in the spring that he wants to get Hunt more involved in the passing game during the 2018 campaign, which could bode well for his prospects in PPR formats if it holds true.
