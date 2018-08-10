Hunt rushed once for one yard and brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Chiefs' 17-10 preseason loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Hunt battled hamstring tightness in the early stages of camp, and he finally began working in unrestricted fashion last week. That led to Thursday's game action, which encompassed the first two series. Having seemingly proven the fitness of his hamstring, Hunt figures to see his workload increase when the Chiefs take on the Falcons a week from Friday in their second exhibition game.