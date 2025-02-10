Hunt took three carries for nine yards and brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 40-22 loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX.
Isiah Pacheco technically drew the start against the Eagles, but both tailbacks finished with four touches apiece with neither doing much from a fantasy perspective. Hunt failed to extend his postseason touchdown streak to three games, resulting in a disappointing performance overall. The 29-year-old is slate to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason after rejuvenating his career in Kansas City in 2024.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Leads KC's backfield Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Veteran shines for KC in win•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sticks to sidelines in Week 18•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Suiting up, but likely to rest•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Doubtful with KC resting starters•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Punches in short TD•