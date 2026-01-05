Hunt rushed five times for 14 yards and caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Raiders.

Hunt was able to play in Week 18 after opening the week on the sidelines at practice with an illness, but he finished with fewer than 15 rushing yards for the third time in four weeks. The running back was able to match his season-high three catches though, finishing third on the team in receiving yards. Hunt has now completed his campaign having turned 163 carries into 611 yards and eight touchdowns while reeling in 18 of 25 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown over 17 regular-season contests. The 30-year-old will enter the offseason as a free agent, and he's proven to be a rather reliable short-yardage option in the backfield, potentially making him a desirable player on the open market.