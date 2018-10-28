Hunt rushed for 50 yards on 16 carries and added 36 yards and a touchdown on five receptions during Sunday's 30-23 win over Denver.

With the Chiefs facing fourth and short from the Denver 23 in the third quarter, Hunt took a quick shovel pass and hurdled defenders on the way to a touchdown reception that was all but the straw that broke the Broncos' back. After carving them up in Week 4, Hunt was stuffed most of the game by the Broncos' run defense, but still managed to find the end zone for his seventh consecutive game with a score. He should prove valuable next Sunday against a Cleveland defense that is among the best in the league against the pass, but is middle-of-the-road against the run, surrendering 4.5 yards per opponent carry.