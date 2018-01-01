Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Nabs rushing title Sunday
Hunt nabbed the rushing title for the 2017 season with a 35-yard touchdown run during the first minute of Sunday's 27-24 win in Denver.
Hunt wasn't expected to play at all in the Chiefs' regular-season finale, like top skill-position talents Alex Smith, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. However, reserve running back Charcandrick West was unable to get over an illness and was deemed inactive Week 17, forcing Hunt to remain active alongside Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and fullback Anthony Sherman. With his first and only carry of the game, Kareem Hunt dashed to the house to set a solid footing for an eventual win, and secured the rushing title from inactive RBs Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell in the process. Expect Hunt, the rookie, to regain lead-back duties in Kansas City's playoff opener Saturday versus the Titans.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Active but not guaranteed to play Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Fellow running back ruled out•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sees heavy volume in win•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores, tops 200 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores first touchdown since Week 3•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...