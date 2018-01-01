Hunt nabbed the rushing title for the 2017 season with a 35-yard touchdown run during the first minute of Sunday's 27-24 win in Denver.

Hunt wasn't expected to play at all in the Chiefs' regular-season finale, like top skill-position talents Alex Smith, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. However, reserve running back Charcandrick West was unable to get over an illness and was deemed inactive Week 17, forcing Hunt to remain active alongside Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and fullback Anthony Sherman. With his first and only carry of the game, Kareem Hunt dashed to the house to set a solid footing for an eventual win, and secured the rushing title from inactive RBs Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell in the process. Expect Hunt, the rookie, to regain lead-back duties in Kansas City's playoff opener Saturday versus the Titans.