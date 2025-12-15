Hunt rushed six times for 12 yards and brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Hunt was stonewalled on the ground by a Chargers defense that had often been beatable this season, and he also logged five fewer carries than backfield mate Isiah Pacheco, who didn't fare any better than Hunt while churning out just 1.9 yards per carry. The entire outlook for the Chiefs' offense also darkened considerably once it was confirmed Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, so Hunt may continue to find running room at a premium over the final three games of the season.