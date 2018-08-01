Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Not limited at practice
Hunt (hamstring) doesn't appear to have any limitations Wednesday at practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
The Chiefs took things slow with their star running back, holding him out for most of the offseason program and limiting him to individual drills at the start of training camp. Hunt took a big step forward Monday when he handled some 11-on-11 reps, and it now seems he's been cleared to practice without restriction. The second-year pro is locked in as the team's workhorse, while Spencer Ware (knee), Damien Williams, Charcandrick West (concussion) and Kerwynn WIlliams are engaged in a fierce battle for backup work. Ware is probably the biggest threat, but even he is unlikely to prevent Hunt from approaching last year's mark of 20.3 touches per game (21.6 before Week 17).
