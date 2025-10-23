Hunt (knee) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per McMullen, Hunt is dealing with a bone bruise on his knee. The running back now has two more chances to practice in advance of Monday night's game against the Commanders. If Hunt is limited or sidelined in Week 8, added snaps would be available for Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith, while Elijah Mitchell (who's been a healthy scratch of late) could also rejoin the Chiefs' backfield mix.