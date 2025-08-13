Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hunt (quadriceps) is dealing with a quad contusion and may not be available for Friday's preseason matchup against Seattle, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt is an established veteran who boasts significant familiarity with Kansas City's rushing scheme, so would make sense for the team to hold him out of exhibition action if he's anything less than 100 percent healthy. In limited action during the Chiefs' preseason opener against Arizona, Hunt rushed twice for 12 yards and secured one of two targets for five yards, entering the game after Isiah Pacheco. His primary competition for the No. 2 backfield gig is Elijah Mitchell.