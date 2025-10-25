Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Officially cleared for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (ankle/knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Commanders.
Hunt didn't practice Thursday due to ankle and knee injuries, but he was able to log a full session Saturday to fade an injury tag heading into Monday night's contest. Hunt has logged 53 carries for 205 yards and three touchdowns while adding seven catches (on eight targets) for 55 yards through seven regular-season games.
