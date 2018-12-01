Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Placed on Commissioner Exempt List
Hunt was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move comes in response to the release Friday of a video featuring a February incident that appears to show Hunt kicking and shoving a woman. Hunt will be ineligible to play in any games -- including Sunday's contest against the Raiders -- or take part in practice while on the list. According to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, the NFL opened an investigation in February and will now review the video.
