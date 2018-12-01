Hunt was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move comes in response to a video of a February incident that appears to show Hunt kicking and shoving a woman. Hunt will be ineligible to play in any games, including Sunday's contest against the Raiders, or practice while on the list. According to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, The NFL opened an investigation in February and will now review the video.

