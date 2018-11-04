Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Pops off for three touchdowns
Hunt rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and added a 50-yard touchdown catch during Sunday' 37-21 win over Cleveland.
Hunt struck first on Sunday, taking a Patrick Mahomes dump pass for a 50-yard score. He followed up with touchdown runs of one yard in the second quarter and 10 yards in the third quarter to help the Chiefs pull away. Hunt has now scored in eight consecutive games and has scored multiple touchdowns thrice. Hunt is getting it done both in the running and pass game and gets a solid matchup next Sunday against an Arizona defense surrendering 4.3 yards per carry, good for dead average in the league.
