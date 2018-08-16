Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Preparing to play first half Friday
Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hunt will play the entire first half of Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hunt rushed just one time for one yard and caught one pass for four yards in the preseason opener against the Texans. With a hefty workload on the horizon, Hunt is a stellar DFS option coming off a rookie campaign where he accrued 272 carries for 1,327 yards (4.9 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three scores. Friday's game will also be the first opportunity to see how Hunt and second-year QB Patrick Mahomes jell.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...