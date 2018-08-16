Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hunt will play the entire first half of Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hunt rushed just one time for one yard and caught one pass for four yards in the preseason opener against the Texans. With a hefty workload on the horizon, Hunt is a stellar DFS option coming off a rookie campaign where he accrued 272 carries for 1,327 yards (4.9 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three scores. Friday's game will also be the first opportunity to see how Hunt and second-year QB Patrick Mahomes jell.