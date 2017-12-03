Hunt rushed nine times for 40 yards while catching three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Jets.

Hunt didn't get many touches in a game that saw Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce each catch a pair of touchdowns. The rookie running back hasn't topped 80 yards from scrimmage in any of his past five appearances after breaking triple-digits in each of his first seven.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories