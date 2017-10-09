Hunt carried 29 times for 107 yards during Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Texans. He also secured three of four targets for an additional nine yards.

Though he topped 100 yards for the fourth time in five games, Sunday easily marked Hunt's least-efficient outing of the season given his 3.7 yards per carry average. Regardless, he's now joined Adrian Peterson as the only rookies in NFL history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in five straight games to start a season, according to ESPN Stats & Info, and is on pace to finish the year with over 1,948 rushing yards, 531 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. There may be no slowing down either, as Week 6 delivers Hunt a prime matchup with a Steelers defense that's allowed 4.6 yards per carry in 2017, good for seventh-worst in the league.