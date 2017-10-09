Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Records another 100-yard effort
Hunt carried 29 times for 107 yards during Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Texans. He also secured three of four targets for an additional nine yards.
Though he topped 100 yards for the fourth time in five games, Sunday easily marked Hunt's least-efficient outing of the season given his 3.7 yards per carry average. Regardless, he's now joined Adrian Peterson as the only rookies in NFL history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in five straight games to start a season, according to ESPN Stats & Info, and is on pace to finish the year with over 1,948 rushing yards, 531 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. There may be no slowing down either, as Week 6 delivers Hunt a prime matchup with a Steelers defense that's allowed 4.6 yards per carry in 2017, good for seventh-worst in the league.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Tops 100 yards in victory•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Finds end zone while piling up yardage Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scampers for 109 total yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Record-setting performance in pro debut•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Set for feature duty•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Set to serve as feature back•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...