Hunt is set to lead Kansas City's backfield Sunday against the Colts, as Isiah Pacheco (knee) has been ruled out.

Pacheco will miss a third consecutive game Sunday. Hunt has turned 26 touches into 117 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns during the first two games of Pacheco's absence. Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell remain on hand in backup roles. Hunt has seven total touchdowns this season, including four in his last three games.