Hunt is poised to lead Kansas City's backfield Sunday against the Broncos, as Isiah Pacheco (knee) has been ruled out.

Pacheco will miss a second consecutive game sandwiched around Kansas City's Week 10 bye. In Pacheco's absence, Hunt recorded 55 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 12 touches in Week 9 against the Bills. Brashard Smith will be available in a change-of-pace role but recorded only three carries against Buffalo.