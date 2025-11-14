Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Retaining lead role Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt is poised to lead Kansas City's backfield Sunday against the Broncos, as Isiah Pacheco (knee) has been ruled out.
Pacheco will miss a second consecutive game sandwiched around Kansas City's Week 10 bye. In Pacheco's absence, Hunt recorded 55 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 12 touches in Week 9 against the Bills. Brashard Smith will be available in a change-of-pace role but recorded only three carries against Buffalo.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores with 55 yards Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Increased workload on tap Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely taking lead role•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores twice on MNF•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Officially cleared for Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Expected to play vs. Washington•