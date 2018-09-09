Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Runs for just 49 yards on 16 carries
Hunt ran 16 times for 49 yards and did not catch a pass in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.
Hunt saw most of the early down work, with backup Spencer Ware getting some action on third down and in the two-minute drill before halftime. Ware was more impressive on a per play basis, finishing with three carries for 32 yards, but saw 12 fewer touches than Hunt. Unfortunately for Hunt, he missed out on a couple of short touchdowns in the second half, as Patrick Mahomes tossed a pair of one-yard scores. Mahomes ended up throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns, so that kind of strong quarterback play can only benefit Hunt in the long run. Next up for the Chiefs is a trip to Pittsburgh in Week 2.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely to sit preseason finale•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Catches touchdown pass versus Bears•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Trusted throughout first half•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Preparing to play first half Friday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Logs pair of touches in preseason opener•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Not limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...