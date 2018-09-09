Hunt ran 16 times for 49 yards and did not catch a pass in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.

Hunt saw most of the early down work, with backup Spencer Ware getting some action on third down and in the two-minute drill before halftime. Ware was more impressive on a per play basis, finishing with three carries for 32 yards, but saw 12 fewer touches than Hunt. Unfortunately for Hunt, he missed out on a couple of short touchdowns in the second half, as Patrick Mahomes tossed a pair of one-yard scores. Mahomes ended up throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns, so that kind of strong quarterback play can only benefit Hunt in the long run. Next up for the Chiefs is a trip to Pittsburgh in Week 2.