Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Runs for two yards in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt rushed three times for two yards in the Chiefs' 26-9 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
In their first game without Patrick Mahomes (knee), the Chiefs embarrassingly ran just 43 offensive plays against the now 3-12 Titans. Along the way, Gardner Minshew also suffered a knee injury, leading to QB3 Chris Oladokun playing a majority of the game for Kansas City. At this point, the Chiefs are just playing out the string on a lost season, giving Hunt very minimal fantasy appeal for Christmas Day against the Broncos.
