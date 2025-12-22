Hunt rushed three times for two yards in the Chiefs' 26-9 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

In their first game without Patrick Mahomes (knee), the Chiefs embarrassingly ran just 43 offensive plays against the now 3-12 Titans. Along the way, Gardner Minshew also suffered a knee injury, leading to QB3 Chris Oladokun playing a majority of the game for Kansas City. At this point, the Chiefs are just playing out the string on a lost season, giving Hunt very minimal fantasy appeal for Christmas Day against the Broncos.