Hunt carried the ball 13 times for 81 yards and two scores and added 28 yards on three catches in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Eagles.

Through more than half of the game, it appeared that Hunt's opening-night dominance might have been beginner's luck. Then he took a draw up middle for a 53-yard score and never looked back, finding the end zone again on a gritty two-yard carry late in the game. From Brian Westbrook to Jamaal Charles, head coach Andy Reid has had success when giving elusive backs the opportunity to make a few game-breaking plays per contest. Though it is very early in his career, Hunt seems like he might be of a similar mold -- capable of striking at any time.