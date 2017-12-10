Hunt rushed 25 times for 116 yards and a touchdown while catching all three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.

Hunt's first touchdown since Week 3 was as easy as it gets, as he scored on 1st-and-goal from inside the one-yard line after a Travis Kelce touchdown was overturned. That score helped the hosts build a 16-0 lead at the half and a 26-0 advantage through three quarters, so Hunt got plenty of volume on the ground. The rookie finished with his third-highest career rushing total while getting the second-most carries he's ever seen. With Kansas City finally getting back into the win column here, look for Hunt to start building momentum down the stretch.

