Hunt carried the ball 22 times for 87 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars. He added a seven-yard catch during the contest.

Remember how some wondered whether Hunt, after a so-so Week 1, might get lost in the Chiefs' new pass-heavy attack? That seems like ages ago. Surely, Hunt is not the be-all for the Chiefs, with just one 100-yard game so far, but he has scored at least once in each of the past four games. Hunt is somehow accounting for a whopping 68.4 percent of the carries in an offense that has yet to be held under 27 points. You'd be a turkey not to start him each week, especially on Sunday against a Patriots squad that ranks in the bottom third of the league in rushing defense.