Hunt rushed 12 times for 30 yards and a touchdown while failing to bring in his only target in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Hunt struggled generating running room on his 12 carries Sunday, but he rewarded fantasy managers with the only touchdown from Kansas City's side in the primetime loss. Former starter Isiah Pacheco remained involved by gaining the same yardage on nine carries, but he couldn't match the starter's trip to the end zone. Hunt has been providing a high floor since taking over lead back duties, a scenario that should hold true in Week 15 against the Chargers.