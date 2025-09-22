Hunt carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Hunt scored Kansas City's only rushing touchdown versus New York, but he was outproduced by Isaiah Pacheco (45 rushing yards) on an identical amount of carries. Of course, as neither Hunt nor Pacheco has yet demonstrated a reason to run away with the No. 1 backfield role, they remain primed for a timeshare entering Week 4, as the Chiefs prepare for a difficult home matchup against the Ravens. In deeper fantasy formats, Hunt possesses limited appeal as a TD-dependent flex option.