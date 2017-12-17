Hunt carried 24 times for 155 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the Chargers. He also caught seven of nine targets for 51 yards in the 30-13 win.

Hunt gashed the San Diego defense repeatedly, posting an average of 6.5 yards per carry while posting his second-highest rushing total of the season. He also set a new season high in receptions, recording a three-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter before adding a five-yard rushing score in the fourth. Hunt's production hit an obvious lull toward the middle of the campaign, but he's now topped 130 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games and has three touchdowns in that span to snap a nine-game drought. With an elite combination of usage and ability, the rookie will look to keep it rolling next week against a beatable Dolphins run defense.