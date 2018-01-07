Hunt rushed 11 times for 42 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for five yards in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round loss to the Titans.

Hunt opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge, but failed to get much going after that as his team blew a 21-3 halftime lead. The rookie started the season hot and nabbed the league rushing title, but he flamed out when needed most. Still, Hunt's going to cost a hefty price in redraft leagues next year and makes for a wonderful keeper given his cheap going rate in most drafts prior to this campaign.