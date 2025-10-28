Hunt (ankle/knee) rushed nine times for 40 yards and a touchdown while taking his only reception for a two-yard score in Monday's 28-7 win over Washington.

Hunt overcame a pair of minor injuries and a limited practice week in order to suit up for Monday's primetime tilt. The 29-year-old rewarded steadfast managers with his second multi-score performance this season. Isiah Pacheco (12-58-0) led the team in rushing yards, but Hunt's pair of scores lifted the veteran to the superior fantasy line. With a five total touchdowns to Pacheco's one, Hunt should continue being the favored back near the opponent's goal line for Sunday's road tilt against Buffalo.