Hunt rushed 11 times for 49 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

Isiah Pacheco (knee) was unable to suit up after absorbing a big hit last week, opening the door for Hunt to serve as the Chiefs' primary back against the Bills on Sunday. The 29-year-old Hunt was up to the task, leading his team in rushing yards while collecting his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Brashard Smith (3-7-0) finished a distant second in backfield touches, as head coach Andy Reid opted to lean on Hunt more instead of continuing a two-back approach in Pacheco's absence. There is a chance the latter could return following the Chiefs' upcoming bye week, but Hunt has been providing enough value in a timeshare to warrant flex consideration against the Broncos in Week 11.