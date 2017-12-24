Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sees heavy volume in win
Hunt carried 29 times for 91 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of seven targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Dolphins.
Hunt played the role of a true workhorse back for the third straight week, with his carry total Sunday equaling the career high he'd established against the Texans in Week 5. The rookie also got into the end zone on the ground for the third straight week when he went in from a yard out with 3:37 remaining the first half. Hunt also remained involved in the passing game for the fourth straight week and should once again play a sizable role against the Broncos in Week 17.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores, tops 200 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores first touchdown since Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Quiet in high-scoring loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Career-low 26 total yards in Week 12 loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Held under 80 yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Held in check by Cowboys•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...