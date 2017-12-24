Hunt carried 29 times for 91 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of seven targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Dolphins.

Hunt played the role of a true workhorse back for the third straight week, with his carry total Sunday equaling the career high he'd established against the Texans in Week 5. The rookie also got into the end zone on the ground for the third straight week when he went in from a yard out with 3:37 remaining the first half. Hunt also remained involved in the passing game for the fourth straight week and should once again play a sizable role against the Broncos in Week 17.