Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sent home from practice
A video of a February incident surfaced Friday in which Hunt appears to be kicking and shoving a woman, ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that following the release of the video, the Chiefs -- who are slated to face the Raiders on Sunday -- excused Hunt from practice and sent him home from the team's facility, pending further action, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.
