Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Set to serve as feature back
Hunt will serve as the Chiefs featured back while Spencer Ware (knee) is sidelined, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Hunt seemed the logical candidate to replace Ware as the lead back, but now coach Andy Reid has made it official. Reid also suggested the other backs (Charcandrick West and C.J.Spiller) will receive some work, though Hunt stands to gain the most from the voided playing time. In addition to serving as a solid pass-catching option out of the backfield, Hunt should receive the lion's share of carries as well, boosting him up draft boards.
