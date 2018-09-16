Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Snags touchdown pass
Hunt rushed for 75 yards on 18 carries and added a five-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 42-37
Patrick Mahomes found Hunt in the left flat early in the first quarter. Hunt did the rest, barreling through the Pittsburgh defense for the team's third score of the quarter. Hunt had himself a nice game on Sunday, though fans might be concerned that he has not topped 20 touches in a game in either of the Chiefs' first two games after nine such outings in 2017. That might be early-season gameplanning or maybe a shift in Kansas City to a more big-play passing offense under Mahomes. Either way, Hunt's receiving ability should keep him as one of the league's most valuable backs.
