Hunt was contained to individual work for a third consecutive practice Saturday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "His hamstring just tightened up a bit on him," coach Andy Reid said. "I don't want to mess around with that. He had a sore hamstring during [offseason practice] and I want to stay away from that so we're easing him back in. He did some stuff early and then we backed him off. I just don't want to take any steps backward."

The Chiefs are exercising caution with Hunt, who has been tending to a hamstring injury for the better part of two months. Once individual drills concluded Saturday, the running back focused on stretching with the training staff, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City. Sidestepping the PUP list was the first positive sign in his recovery effort, but progressing to 7-on-7 or even 11-on-11 work is the next hurdle to jump for Hunt. In the meantime, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams will handle the majority of RB reps until Hunt, Spencer Ware (knee) and Charcandrick West (head) display a modicum of health.