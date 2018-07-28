Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Still no team drills
Hunt was contained to individual work for a third consecutive practice Saturday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "His hamstring just tightened up a bit on him," coach Andy Reid said. "I don't want to mess around with that. He had a sore hamstring during [offseason practice] and I want to stay away from that so we're easing him back in. He did some stuff early and then we backed him off. I just don't want to take any steps backward."
The Chiefs are exercising caution with Hunt, who has been tending to a hamstring injury for the better part of two months. Once individual drills concluded Saturday, the running back focused on stretching with the training staff, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City. Sidestepping the PUP list was the first positive sign in his recovery effort, but progressing to 7-on-7 or even 11-on-11 work is the next hurdle to jump for Hunt. In the meantime, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams will handle the majority of RB reps until Hunt, Spencer Ware (knee) and Charcandrick West (head) display a modicum of health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming