Hunt rushed the ball 13 times for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over Baltimore. He added one reception on one target for 13 yards.

Hunt had split the rushing workload almost exactly evenly with Isaiah Pacheco through the first three games of the season. However, Hunt clearly took over as the lead back Sunday, earning 14 touches compared to Pacheco's nine. However, Hunt had a poor day by averaging only 2.6 yards per attempt with a long gain of seven yards. He appears to have the trust of the coaching staff, which could insulate his role, but he has yet to reach 35 rushing yards in a game this season.